URBANA — A Roberts man who pleaded guilty to an elaborate plan to kidnap a woman two years ago has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.
Paul Theesfield, 38, pleaded guilty in July in U.S. District Court to attempted kidnapping in connection with a Dec. 5, 2020, incident in Gibson City.
Federal prosecutors said Theesfield drove his red sport utility vehicle past the woman several times as she walked near Wood and Twelfth streets, then used the SUV to hit her as part of his scheme to knock her out, drive her out of town and rape her.
After hitting her, Theesfield got out of the SUV and approached the woman, who recognized him and screamed.
He then took off and returned to his home in Roberts, where he and the red SUV were found by a Ford County sheriff’s deputy.
After initially telling the deputy it was an accident, Theesfield ultimately admitted his sinister plan and was arrested.
Sheriff’s deputies found handcuffs, wire rope chokers, zip ties, duct tape, an electric cattle prod and other items at the Roberts Water House, where Theesfield worked.
To aggravate the sentence that Judge Colin Bruce imposed Friday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene Miller presented evidence that Theesfield was involved in a similar crime 13 years ago.
Miller said that on Sept. 25, 2009, in Champaign, Theesfield hit a female pedestrian with a vehicle, attacked her, then tried to tie her up with a strap.
Kicking and screaming, the woman was able to free herself from Theesfield, who then drove off.
He was not identified in that crime until after his arrest in the 2020 Gibson City incident.
Both victims presented the judge with written impact statements about the trauma Theesfield caused them.
Miller sought the 12-year sentence while Theesfield’s attorney, Michael Doubet of Peoria, asked for only five years.
Bruce agreed with the government that a lengthy sentence was needed to protect the public from Theesfield, who could have received up to 20 years in prison.