FOOSLAND — A Foosland man was ordered to begin serving his two-year federal prison sentence on May 18 for bank fraud related to a real-estate short-sale scheme.
David Litman, 41, was also ordered last month to pay $279,900 in restitution.
Litman pleaded guilty in 2019 to the charges filed by prosecutors, who accused him of submitting false broker-price opinions that undervalued homes he intended to buy.
Prosecutors said Litman also submitted false listing agreements and proof-of-funds letters.
Financial institutions approved the short sales based on the false documents, prosecutors said, allowing Litman to make smaller payments than he likely otherwise would have had to pay.
Litman also filed false real-estate commissions on U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development settlement statements, prosecutors said.
“The defendant’s participation in the scheme thwarted the lenders’ ability to accurately value the homes involved and prevented them from recouping a greater portion of their losses on the homeowners’ mortgages,” Acting U.S. Attorney Doug Quivey said in a statement.