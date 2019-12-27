URBANA — There aren’t many people who could find the silver lining in blown-out knees, sawed-off fingertips and difficult pregnancies.
But for Tara Hurless, they helped pave the road to a new position that the University of Illinois police officer calls her “dream job.”
Starting Wednesday, the seven-year officer begins as the department’s crime prevention officer.
“I am super pumped. There are thousands of people on campus and the best thing about this job is you’re able to get out and make contacts with everybody,” she said. “I want to meet with the international culture houses, the LGBTQ center, the athletes, the students who don’t know their niche in college and be the face of this department that allows people to want to come talk to police when they are not in a time of need.”
In reality, the UI Athletic Hall of Fame member who came to Urbana from Rockford in 2001 to play soccer has been an ambassador for her alma mater since Day 1.
And like thousands of Illini before her, Hurless, 36, found a career here, started a family, and now calls Mahomet home with her wife, Jessi Beachey Hurless, and their daughter, Hazel.
The road to law enforcement
“When I came to the UI, I wanted to do criminal justice,” Hurless said.
With no degree offered in that field and a full-ride scholarship to play soccer, she had to have a backup plan.
“I didn’t know what I wanted to do but what better to pick than something you’re going to use every day like communication?” she said of her speech communication degree.
She admits that her passion was on the soccer field, and there were offerings at the university she may have overlooked while a student.
“I didn’t even know we had a police department,” she said. “How embarrassing.”
Trying unsuccessfully to get a fifth year of academics in — “they said I had to graduate” — the record-setting soccer player made a quick decision to take her athletic talent to Sweden to play professionally for a year.
Without speaking a word of Swedish, she packed up, got on a plane and did it.
The experience was invaluable.
“I like to talk to students about it. If there’s a program within your major or you play a sport and have the ability to study abroad, if you can have that life experience, that’s what is going to turn around your resume,” she said.
Translating to her police career, Hurless said that international experience helped her adaptability, a critical skill for police officers.
Returning to Champaign County, she took on other jobs — managing Champaign Surplus and Underground Printing, a T-shirt store — before testing for an officer position with the Champaign Police Department. Not scoring high enough to get an interview, she tried the UI.
“I have so much respect for the university and always saw myself somehow getting involved,” she said. “I didn’t know what aspect. I’m still representing the university. Now I have a different number and a patch. On the soccer field, I was number 16, and now I’m (badge) number 101.”
Physical setbacks lead to crime prevention
A year into her patrol gig, Hurless “chased a bad guy and tackled him. I’m 6 for 6 on foot pursuits,” she boasted.
That win netted her a knee injury that had her working with Rob Murphy, the crime-prevention officer who was recently promoted.
That light-duty assignment — and others that followed — “always happened to be toward Rob’s busy season, and he needed help with tables, presentations, talks, groups.”
Oozing energy and warmth, Hurless has no trouble talking to people. And she loves preaching the gospel of keeping oneself safe.
“A big part of what I’ve done on patrol is get out and talk with people, because I truly want to know the ins and outs of the buildings and the students,” she said. “How do you do that from the seat of a car? The best part of that is I’m walking on campus and getting a coffee and students remember those interactions and thank you. That makes your heart feel big and reinforces what you are doing.”
A little over two years ago, Hurless had “an unfortunate accident” off-duty that also led to her being able to do something completely different within the police department.
She was splitting wood for her home and ended up losing the tips of her ring and middle fingers.
“As I was loading it in the wood splitter, it accidentally engaged and blew those tips right off,” she said.
She remembers the date well: May 27, 2017.
“Everything happens for a reason, and why the hell would it be OK that my fingertips got sawed off?” she said.
The answer came when visiting scholar Yingying Zhang went missing about three weeks later. At the time, Hurless was unable to patrol, but she could sit behind a desk and answer a phone.
“I was assigned as the point person ... taking initial tips and assigning them out to the task force,” she said of her role in the department-wide effort to find the missing woman and bring her killer to justice.
More recently, Hurless was on light duty while carrying her now-6-month-old daughter.
A story unto itself, Hazel’s con-ception and birth were, to put it mildly, difficult for Hurless.
But those challenges led her back to assisting Murphy with crime prevention and helping Lt. Barb Robbins, the woman who will supervise her, with the paperwork-intensive accreditation process.
“She was very organized,” Robbins said of the tedium that comes with making sure written policies are in order.
'She gets out and she knows a lot of people'
Her organization and her connection with so many departments on campus, athletics included, made Hurless the logical choice for the crime-prevention post, said Robbins, who was on the selection committee.
“All three candidates were very good, but Tara stood above the others due to her being a student and an athlete at the UI,” Robbins said. “She gets out and she knows a lot of people — for example, in the athletic department, which is a big group we need to make contact with, and housing. She works on the sex-assault response team.
“She had a lot more knowledge of the stakeholders and how they can help the police department. She represents our department well,” Robbins said.
A little over a year ago, Hurless was one of 21 alums to be inducted into the 2018 UI Athletic Hall of Fame, along with other heavy hitters such as football coach Ray Eliot, gymnast Justin Spring, major league catcher Darrin Fletcher and Flyin’ Illini basketball great Kendall Gill.
“Talk about an awesome experience. I couldn’t believe that Josh Whitman was calling to tell me that. Are you serious?” she said. “I didn’t play soccer for the accolades. I couldn’t tell you my stats. I just love to play the game.”
She believes that playing on a team prepared her well for police work.
“I wasn’t getting the Hall of Fame thing without them,” she said. “It’s not one person on the field; it’s 11.”