For the first time in 4,488 days, the Federal Bureau of Prisons didn’t have a former Illinois governor among its guests on Wednesday. Rod Blagojevich, whose 2012 incarceration in Colorado overlapped with previous Gov. George Ryan’s stint at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Ind., is a free man after having his sentence commuted — well ahead of his expected release date (May 23, 2024, with two years for good behavior). As we celebrate a new streak — three governors, no trials — here’s one last look back at those dark days:
OTTO KERNER JR.
33rd governor (1961-68)
Crimes: Convicted in 1973 on 13 counts of conspiracy, bribery and perjury (all later overturned), 4 counts of mail fraud
Sentence: 3 years in Lexington, Ky.
Served: 7 months, after being diagnosed with lung cancer
DAN WALKER
36th governor (1973-77)
Crimes: Pleaded guilty in 1987 to three counts of bank fraud, misapplication of bank funds and perjury
Sentence: 7 years at a federal prison camp in Duluth, Minn.
Served: 17½ months while in declining health
GEORGE RYAN
39th governor (1999-2003)
Crimes: Convicted in 2006 on 18 counts of racketeering, conspiracy and fraud for taking payoffs while in office
Sentence: 6½ years in Oxford, Wis., and Terre Haute, Ind.
Served: 5 years, 8 months, plus six months of home confinement
ROD BLAGOJEVICH
40th governor (2003-09)
Crimes: Convicted in 2011 of 17 charges, including wire fraud, attempted extortion and conspiracy to solicit bribes
Sentence: 14 years in Englewood, Colo.
Served: Just shy of eight years