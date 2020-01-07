For retiring Champaign County judge, seeing was believing
URBANA — The longest-serving of Champaign County’s 11 sitting judges has announced his retirement.
Jeff Ford said he’d like to be remembered as the judge who helped many people change substance-abusing behaviors that caused them to run afoul of the law.
On the bench almost 35 years, Ford said he’ll step down at the end of the day March 25 after he’s presided over the weekly session of drug court, the problem-solving court that has been the highlight of a career in which he’s done just about every assignment a judge can have.
The 68-year-old Savoy man was appointed an associate judge in July 1985.
For almost six years, he was assigned to the courtroom in the basement of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office at 204 E. Main St., U. Slamming metal doors and booming correctional officer voices were part of the every-day milieu of the tiny, windowless courtroom where he presided over arraignments, and heard preliminary hearings, divorces, small claims and orders of protection.
In February 1991, he was reassigned to primarily hear traffic cases in a small courtroom in a building east of the main courthouse. It was located approximately where the courthouse parking lot is now, torn down to make way for the “new” courthouse that opened in 2002.
He was in that setting until 1997, then was sent back across the street to the courtroom in the basement with the jail until 1999.
“It took me about 14 years to get into the main courthouse,” said the man who is now able to laugh about the humble surroundings he tolerated for much of his career.
Ford was appointed a circuit judge in 2005 to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of J.G. Townsend. He was elected a year later to the resident judgeship, meaning he had to run only in Champaign County and not all six counties of the Sixth Circuit. He has been retained by the voters every six years, last in 2018.
Ford said when he ran for retention in 2018, he knew he was not willing to serve the whole six years but had things he wanted to do professionally before checking out.
That included seeing drug court, over which he alone has presided for 21 years, through certification by the Illinois Supreme Court. He also wanted to be available to a relatively inexperienced staff of judges. In 2018, seven of the 11 seated judges had been “in the building less than three years and a couple were brand new,” Ford observed.
“I felt terrible if I was just going to walk out on them,” he said. “It took about three years for me to walk into any courtroom and say, ‘I can do this.’”
Ford said in the last year he’s been reassured about the capabilities of the newer judges and is also confident that the certification of drug court should happen any time.
What he’ll miss the most, he said, is observing with his own eyes the changes in the people he’s tried to help — first in traffic court by ordering treatment and counseling for alcohol abuse, and later in drug court, the kind of tough love and hoop-jumping that often found him on the receiving end of criticism from defense attorneys.
“I’ve had almost 30 years of people stopping me on the street weekly, thanking me for what I did for them or their friend. It’s just constant,” he said, adding he applied the same concepts to juveniles in the late 1980s when he handled those kind of cases.
“I had a dad who told me his son was married and has three kids. He said, ‘Thank you for what you did for him,’” Ford said.
While he will hang up his robe, Ford intends to keep working on the Supreme Court committees that have benefited from his institutional knowledge of problem-solving courts and DUI law.
Ford said his wife, Barb, has been pushing him for a while to join her in retirement. She’s been retired for more than four years, taking care of her aging parents, who live in Champaign County. Ford’s parents — ages 93 and 92 — live in the Chicago area and he wants to spend more time with them as well.
A double graduate of the University of Illinois with degrees in psychology (1973) and law (1976), Ford started his career as a Champaign County prosecutor under now-presiding Judge Tom Difanis in 1976, worked in that office until 1980, then taught and was in private practice until 1985, when he was appointed associate judge.
“Then I met Barb and there was no reason to leave at all,” he said. “We’re coming up on 40 years (together).”
With a new knee and a new hip having been installed during 2019, Ford is looking forward to a better 2020.
The anticipated arrival in June of a first grandchild from daughter Jackie, who works locally as a social worker, only sweetens the deal. Son Ben is also married and lives locally, working as a lawyer at the UI.
Ford sent his letters Dec. 23 to his bosses alerting them of his intent to retire. Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman is expected to organize a committee soon to vet applicants to replace him.