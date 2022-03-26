PAXTON — Normal court sessions have been moved and all office functions closed at the Ford County Courthouse through the end of next week over concerns about the condition of a 252-foot-tall emergency communications tower located beside the courthouse.
Ford County Sheriff Mark Doran said SNC Crane Co. of Gibson City will dismantle the tower Thursday and Friday at a cost of $46,900.
“Thursday will be stripping it down, and Friday will be spent dismantling it,” Doran said.
The courthouse was closed this Thursday and Friday after a worker scaling the tower to work on a 911 antenna found a problem: corrosion on a tower leg about 160 feet from the ground.
“I can only remember a handful of times it’s ever been climbed,” said Doran, who has been sheriff since 2006. “That’s how it was found this time when the person went to climb it ... and saw a rust spot and put his index finger on it.”
His finger went through the spot, prompting the worker to climb down from the tower.
“There was a lateral crack running down the spire,” Doran said, “so it concerned him enough to get off of it.”
There was enough concern about its condition that all offices in the courthouse, located immediately west of the tower, were closed. Calls to the courthouse are being automatically transferred to employees working from home.
The court docket was cleared until mid-April. In the meantime, all emergency action needing the court’s attention such as orders of protection will be conducted in the training room of the nearby county sheriff’s office and jail.
The county will move the antenna atop the tower to a new tower owned by Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative in Paxton. But there will be a lag time for fire department calls.
“The problem we found out this morning with the hurrying up of the dismantling of the tower, we’ll have problems paging fire departments, but we’re working on a plan to work around that,” Doran said.
In the interim, when a 911 fire call is received, the dispatch supervisor will call a designated person from each fire department, who will then call members of their department.
Doran said normal service is expected to resume around April 14. He said the tower has been in place since the late 1950s or early ’60s.
“We’ve definitely got our use out of it, that’s for sure,” he said, noting there hasn’t been any major problems with the tower until now.
It was originally thought that SNC Crane wouldn’t be able to begin dismantling the tower until April 14. The county was set to hire a structural engineer to examine the tower at a cost of $6,000, and if a significant problem were found, it would be temporarily stabilized.
But SNC Crane was able to move its schedule up and will begin the dismantling work next week, saving the county the inspection and stabilization fee.