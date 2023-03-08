URBANA — A Gibson City man who fled from Champaign County sheriff’s deputies in the northern part of the county late Tuesday is in police custody.
Robert Martin Schaub, 62, was charged Wednesday with aggravated fleeing and eluding and possession of cocaine in connection with a pursuit that began north of Champaign about 11 p.m.
Schaub, one of 17 conspirators in a large rural drug ring, was convicted in 2008 of criminal drug conspiracy and drug trafficking and sentenced to 35 years in prison.
A deputy’s report said that just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy saw a white pickup truck going 83 mph in a 55-mph zone that passed another vehicle in a no-passing zone at a rural intersection in Hensley Township, north of Champaign.
The deputy activated his lights and siren in an attempt to effect a traffic stop but the truck sped off to the north. The deputy and others who joined the pursuit estimated the truck was traveling at speeds in excess of 80 mph in a 55-mph zone while disregarding several stop signs and almost hitting an oncoming squad car.
Deputies terminated the pursuit out of concern for all involved but continued to follow at a distance. Schaub stopped his truck at his own home about 2 miles south of Gibson City, just north of the Champaign-Ford county line.
He got out and ran from deputies until he was cut off by a squad car and stopped at gunpoint.
The report said deputies found a large amount of cash and suspected cannabis on Schaub and in his truck found a rock of suspected cocaine.
The report said Schaub admitted using cocaine but denied that the drug found in the truck was his. He also admitted he fled from police because his driver’s license is revoked.
In addition to the 2007 drug convictions from Ford County, Schaub has other prior convictions for driving under the influence, driving under revocation, and obstructing justice.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $50,000 and told him to return to court April 13.