URBANA — A pair of one-time area sports stars are the newest members of the University of Illinois Police Department.
Unity High grad Kennedy Hartman and Villa Grove’s Rachel Bishop graduated from the UI Police Training Institute last week. They’ll be paired with training officers in January and spend the next several months refining their skills and abilities, according to UIPD.
A Sidney native, Hartman earned second-team News-Gazette All-Area honors in basketball as a Rockets senior. She went on to play at Parkland College, then Webster University in St. Louis, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Bishop, a Villa Grove grad, played college softball at Millikin University in Decatur, where she received her bachelor’s degree in sport management. Before enrolling at PTI, she served as a volunteer firefighter and nuclear security officer for Exelon.
“These officers were part of a wonderful police academy class and they have already demonstrated a caring attitude and a commitment to serving their community,” UI police Chief Craig Stone said in a statement. “We are looking forward to having their passion, energy and commitment to integrity here at the University of Illinois Police Department.”