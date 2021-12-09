BOSTON — A Las Vegas woman with ties to Champaign County was sentenced Thursday to six weeks in prison and fined $250,000 for her role in a college-admissions scandal.
Elisabeth Kimmel, 56, a former member of the First Busey board of directors, knew the terms of her sentence when she pleaded guilty in August in federal court to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.
U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel Gorton imposed the sentence Thursday.
A release from the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts said Kimmel agreed with William “Rick” Singer and others to pay $275,000 in 2013 to get her daughter into Georgetown University by having Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst hold a spot for her on the team even though she was not recruited nor was she considered a competitive tennis player.
Kimmel also admitted she paid Singer $250,000 in 2018 to get her son into the University of Southern California as a pole-vault recruit even though he was not a vaulter.
Singer and Ernst have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.
Kimmel is the daughter of August “Chris” Meyer, whose family owned Midwest Television, which owned and operated WCIA-TV in Champaign until its sale in 1999. In 2018, Midwest Television sold its San Diego television and radio stations for $325 million.
Kimmel was the second-largest First Busey shareholder on the board when she resigned two days after she was criminally charged in March 2019.
Kimmel is the 29th parent to be sentenced in the college-admissions scandal, which resulted in charges against about 57 people.
She was also ordered to perform 500 hours of community services and serve two years of supervised release, otherwise known as parole. Her first year will be spent confined to her Nevada home.