URBANA — A former Bement and Meridian school superintendent has pleaded guilty in federal court to wire-fraud charges accusing him of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from those districts.
Daniel L. Brue faces up to 20 years in prison on each of four counts when he is sentenced July 19 by U.S. District Court Judge Colin Bruce.
Under the terms of his guilty plea accepted earlier this month by U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long, Brue will have to repay the Bement district $76,576 and the Meridian district $223,777.
Brue was charged in November 2020 after a lengthy investigation by federal authorities who alleged that he set up a dummy corporation — Ideal Consulting and Construction Services — then created invoices for work supposedly done by the company.
When the districts paid the bills, Brue put the money in his own account.
The guilty plea heads off a jury trial that had been scheduled for May.
Brue was Bement superintendent from 2009 to 2013, when he left to become superintendent of Meridian, a larger district south of Decatur.
He was there until his resignation in summer 2019.