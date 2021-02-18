CLINTON — A former technology coordinator for the Blue Ridge School District admitted to federal fraud charges alleging he stole about $336,376 from the district using a scam in which he ordered 100 expensive computer switches, then resold them and pocketed the money.
Federal authorities say Joshua O. Raymer, 45, of Clinton, who pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud, defrauded the district while he worked there between July 2015 and December 2018.
Raymer waived indictment at a hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court during a video- conference in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Tom Schanzle-Haskins.
As part of the plea deal, Raymer has agreed to pay back the money defrauded from the school district, along with about $106,200 to vendors who were never paid for an additional 28 switches he ordered.
Raymer is scheduled to be sentenced June 21; he could get up to 20 years in prison.
In addition, although it is not a part of the charge that was filed, Raymer has agreed to pay restitution in the amount of $17,897 to Special Olympics Illinois, where he worked after he left the Blue Ridge district.
A news release issued Thursday by the Department of Justice said that while Raymer was working at the Blud Ridge district, he “falsely represented to a district official that computer switches had failed, and replacements were needed to maintain the district’s computer system.”
After receiving the switches, Raymer, sometimes acting under the business name “The Bored Woodworker,” contacted at least five different buyers and negotiated a purchase price for the switches that had been paid for by the district.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Bass. The investigation was conducted by the Farmer City Police Department, with the cooperation of the school district, which referred the matter to law enforcement.