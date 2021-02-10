SPRINGFIELD — A former technology coordinator for the Blue Ridge school district is accused of ordering more than $400,000 of unneeded computer switches, then selling them and pocketing the money.
Joshua O. Raymer, 45, of Clinton was charged Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Springfield with mail fraud.
The charge alleges that Raymer lied to a district official that computer switches had failed and replacements needed to be bought to maintain the system.
He then ordered 100 switches from two vendors for about $400,000, which the district paid for between about April 2016 and December 2018.
Raymer allegedly took the switches and, using the business name “The Bored Woodworker,” sold them to at least five buyers, putting the proceeds into his personal account in Clinton.
The charge alleges the school district lost about $336,276 and one of the vendors about $106,200 for switches that were shipped but never paid for.