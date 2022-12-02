asdfasfas asdfsd sadf asdf sadf as asdf
URBANA — A former Champaign church pastor will be sentenced April 10 in federal court in Urbana for bankruptcy fraud and for misusing federal funds to finance his gambling at casinos.
Rev. Lekevie Johnson, the 47-year-old former pastor of Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Champaign, pleaded guilty Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long to a three-count filing charging him with federal program misapplication, student loan misapplication and making a false statement in his bankruptcy case.
Johnson’s attorney, Steve Beckett, said Johnson resigned his position with the church prior to Thanksgiving, and cooperated fully with the investigation by federal authorities.
He is currently free on a personal recognizance bond without conditions.
Before serving as pastor of Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Johnson was the pastor of the church under its former name, Jericho Missionary Baptist Church, at the same address at 1601 Bloomington Road, C.
According to the federal program misapplication charge, Johnson was said to have used some of the grant funds provided by the city of Champaign to a nonprofit organization of which he was an officer — Life Line Champaign — for his own personal use, “including by making numerous ATM cash withdrawals at various casinos.”
Life Line Champaign was created to provide a summer enrichment program for students in the Garden Hills neighborhood of Champaign, and as an officer of Life Line, Johnson was said to have signed agreements with the city on behalf of the organization to provide programming at his church, which at the time was still operated as Jericho Missionary Baptist Church.
Life Line received federal Housing and Urban Development grant funds through the city of Champaign from 2012 to 2019, and Johnson admitted misapplying $25,700 of the money for his own benefit.
In the charge accusing him of student loan misapplication, Johnson was said to have applied to Liberty University’s online master of arts in Christian ministry program in 2017, and completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application on multiple occasions.
He received multiple federal student loans from the U.S. Department of Education between 2017 and 2020, including about $31,291 from March 2017 to about September 2019 “that he failed to use for the cost of attending an institution of higher education or to pay for authorized educational expenses,” the charge states. “More specifically, the defendant used the federal student loans to pay for various non-educational expenses, including to gamble at casinos.”
In the bankruptcy count, Johnson was said to have filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy with his wife in the Central District of Illinois Jan. 31, 2020, listing $216,890 in secured debts, $73,191 in dischargeable unsecured debts and $135,595 in student loan debts.
“In his bankruptcy petition, the defendant claimed that his monthly income as a pastor was $3,575 and that for calendar year 2019 he received $42,900 in wages, when in fact he received tens of thousands of additional monies from the church in calendar year 2019,” the charge states. “The defendant also claimed that he did not receive any gifts with a total value of more than $600 within the two years prior to the filing.”
It goes on to state Johnson testified March 5, 2020 under oath at a hearing before the U.S. Bankruptcy trustee that he didn’t receive compensation from the church other than a paycheck and all the payments he received from the church were reflected on his W2 tax forms and that he had no control over any of the church’s finances or oversight over the church funds “when in fact the defendant knew he had control over the church’s finances.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene Miller said the investigation was conducted by the FBI, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Department of Education Office of Inspector General.
Johnson faces statutory penalties of up to 10 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine for the federal program misapplication charge and up to five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine in each of the other two charges.
Miller said the government will be recommending a sentence from 12-30 months.
Jennifer Carlson, neighborhood programs manager for the city of Champaign, said the city provided file information requested by federal authorities investigating Johnson’s activities.
She said the city is in good standing with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and is bound to follow HUD regulations in awarding grant money.
After going through the approval process to award HUD funds, the city looks at requests for payment as they’re submitted and pays on a reimbursement basis. The grant recipients need to provide receipts before the city makes the payments, she said.
The city staff also does on-site monitoring visits to grant recipient programs, Carlson said.