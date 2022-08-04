URBANA — A former Champaign man who allegedly took money from a man to build him a pole barn that never materialized has been arrested.
A judge issued an arrest warrant last November for Dustin J. Troyer, 35, after the state’s attorney’s office charged him with aggravated home repair fraud, a Class 2 felony because the alleged victim is over 60.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said Troyer, who now lists an address in Anderson, Ind., allegedly entered into an agreement with a 67-year-old rural St. Joseph man on Oct. 20, 2020, to build a pole barn for him.
The alleged victim gave Troyer a check for $4,000 to cover materials, which Troyer cashed six days later.
The report said Troyer never returned to the man’s home or did any work. The victim tried to reach Troyer on several occasions, but the only time Troyer ever answered his phone, he told the man he would call him back and never did.
The victim contacted the sheriff’s office in late July 2021. Deputies tried unsuccessfully to reach Troyer on the phone and went to his last known address, where a neighbor said Troyer had moved out and was going to a different state.
Unable to reach Troyer, the deputy sought the criminal charges and the warrant.
Troyer was booked into the county jail Thursday and appeared before Judge Ramona Sullivan, who told him that if convicted, he could be sentenced to penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
Troyer asked for time to hire an attorney and Sullivan told him to return to court Aug. 18. He was released after posting $500 cash.