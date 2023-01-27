CHARLESTON — A former Coles County prosecutor has been charged with several crimes related to alleged inappropriate conduct with women he was prosecuting while employed in that office.
A release from Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Brady Allen, 33, who now lives in Missouri but formerly lived in Charleston, turned himself in Thursday to Coles County authorities to face felony charges of bribery, witness harassment, official misconduct and witness intimidation.
The release said that between December 2018 and August 2020, when he resigned, Allen served as an assistant state’s attorney in Coles County.
He allegedly had inappropriate text, email, phone and social-media communications of a sexual nature with three female defendants between the ages of 18 and 35 that he was either currently prosecuting or had prosecuted.
Raoul said Allen allegedly solicited sexual contact, photos and videos from the women, with the understanding that in exchange, the women would get preferential treatment in their criminal cases.
Allen’s alleged activity was investigated by the Illinois State Police and is being prosecuted by Raoul's public-integrity bureau. There was no mention in the release of how authorities became aware of Allen’s alleged conduct or how long he’s been under investigation.
The release said even after Allen was assigned to another courtroom, he allegedly continued to solicit sexual contact, photos and videos, telling the women he could influence colleagues in the Coles County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Raoul further alleged that once Allen’s behavior was discovered, he offered to pay one woman’s fines and court costs if she could convince another female defendant to not pursue claims against him.
“As a prosecutor who has sworn to uphold the law, I am shocked and outraged that a fellow prosecutor would allegedly use that authority to manipulate and victimize women in the community,” Raoul said.
Most of the charges against Allen are Class 2 felonies carrying a potential sentence upon conviction ranging between probation and three to seven years in prison.
Allen's website said he also previously served as a prosecutor in Franklin County. He earned both his bachelor's degree in criminal justice and law enforcement administration and his law degree from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.
The Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission said Allen was admitted to the bar in November 2017.