DANVILLE — The former owner of a Danville liquor store was sentenced to two years in federal prison Wednesday for under-reporting his business’s earnings on its corporate tax returns in the middle of the last decade.
Yousef Abdallah, 69, was also ordered to pay $176,196 in restitution to the IRS and to pay a $15,000 fine.
Abdallah pleaded guilty in 2019 to filing a false corporate tax return in 2014.
He agreed to pay restitution for the 2013, 2014 and 2015 tax years, during which prosecutors said Abdallah under-reported gross sales by about $1 million.
The IRS started investigating Abdallah after he listed his business, Danville Wine & Spirits Inc., doing business as Danville Liquors, for sale on the internet with an asking price of $425,000 based on a purported $1.56 million in annual sales.