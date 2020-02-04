PLANO — A former Danville man is in police custody in Kendall County in connection with a 2018 murder in Champaign.
Micheal Chatman, 20, was arrested at midday Tuesday in Plano, where he had been living, by Champaign police and the U.S. Marshals Service on charges of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Ricky Green.
The 18-year-old Urbana man died March 23, 2018, from multiple gunshot wounds he received early that morning in the 100 block of Apricot Drive in the Shadowwood Mobile Home Park off North Market Street in north Champaign.
Police responded at 12:09 a.m. to shots fired, found Mr. Green on the street and provided first aid. He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he died about nine hours later.
Police had little to go on for quite a while but have continued to investigate Mr. Green’s death. Two weeks ago, they had enough information to obtain a warrant for Chatman’s arrest. Bond on the warrant was set at $1 million.
Police said even though Chatman has been arrested, the case is still being investigated and they ask anyone with information to call the department at 217-351-4545. Information can also be shared anonymously with Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477; online at 373tips.com; or via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Court records show that Chatman was last in court in Champaign County on Dec. 30, when he stipulated to a petition to revoke the probation he received in August 2018 for obstructing justice and unlawful possession of a handgun, crimes that happened on March 22, 2018, in Champaign.
He admitted that he failed to report to probation. He is due to be resentenced by Judge Heidi Ladd on Feb. 19.