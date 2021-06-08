DANVILLE — A former Danville woman is headed to prison after pleading guilty to shooting her brother in September at an apartment complex on the city’s east side.
On Tuesday, Vermilion County Associate Judge Mark Goodwin sentenced Toi Lewis to eight years in prison for aggravated battery with a firearm.
Lewis admitted that she was the person that security video from Sept. 19 showed walking outside a courtyard in the 1600 block of Beechwood Street, raising their right hand and firing several rounds at her brother, Major Jones.
State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Jones was hit in the ribs and treated at the hospital.
A report form Danville police who responded to a call for shots fired said witnesses identified both Lewis and Jones as being in the area.