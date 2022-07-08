URBANA — The former director of an assisted-living center in Rantoul has been ordered to make more than $16,000 in restitution after admitting she stole money from the home.
Kimberly Cross, 46, whose last known address was in the 1000 block of Lancaster Drive, Rantoul, was sentenced Friday to 42 months of probation and 100 hours of public service after pleading guilty before Judge Roger Webber to participation in a continuing financial crimes enterprise.
The charge alleged that while she was the executive director of the Villas of Holly Brook in Rantoul, between Dec. 3, 2019, and Jan. 20, 2020, she forged four checks written on behalf of elderly residents, diverting money intended for the facility into her personal bank accounts.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said the illegal activity was first noticed in November 2019 when management at the facility discovered a check for $1,000 had been deposited into Cross’ personal bank account rather than a business account. When confronted, she called it an oversight.
However, the additional deposits continued into her personal bank accounts after that.
Rantoul police investigated and Cross was arrested in June 2020. She’s been free on bond ever since.
As a result of negotiations between Fletcher and Cross’ attorney, Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones, Cross was ordered to repay a total of $16,401.81 within three years.
Fletcher agreed to dismiss four counts of forgery. He said Cross had no prior convictions.
The charge to which she pleaded guilty was a Class 1 felony and carried penalties ranging from probation to four to 30 years in prison since the victims were over 60. The forgery counts that were dismissed are less-serious Class 3 felonies.
Webber agreed to a request by Miller-Jones to waive certain fees and court costs due to Cross’ financial status.