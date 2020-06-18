RANTOUL — The former executive director of a Rantoul assisted-living facility has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $20,000 from the business.
Rantoul police arrested Kimberly D. Cross, 44, who listed an address in the 1000 block of Lancaster Drive, Rantoul, at her home on a preliminary charge of financial exploitation of an elderly person.
Cross was booked into the Champaign County Jail just before noon Thursday.
She is expected to make an initial court appearance Friday.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said the investigation of Cross stemmed from a report police received Feb. 14 from a resident of the Villas of Holly Brook that a check written to the business as a deposit for a room had been cashed by an employee instead of being deposited into a business account.
Sullivan said police learned that additional checks were written to the business by residents and had been altered and either cashed or deposited into the employee’s personal account rather than a business account.
An internal audit done by Villas of Holly Brook officials revealed that more than $20,000 in cash was missing from business accounts between October 2019 and January 2020.
Cross had worked at Villas for about a year before being fired in February.