URBANA — A former gas-station employee who stole thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets has been sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay restitution.
Azariah Alford, 42, who listed an address in the 1000 block of South Mattis Avenue, Champaign, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Roger Webber to theft. He admitted that between Oct. 16 and 21, 2020, while working at Circle K, 1713 W. John St., C, he took lottery tickets without paying for them.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said the store manager located surveillance video that showed Alford taking the tickets. When confronted, he admitted he had done so but said he planned to pay for them.
He was ordered to repay $4,000 for the tickets.
Fletcher said Alford had four drug-related convictions and one for burglary dating to 1995. In exchange for Alford’s guilty plea, Fletcher dismissed two traffic cases Alford had.