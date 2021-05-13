URBANA — A former Homer man convicted for a fourth time of driving under the influence of alcohol is headed to prison for five years.
Judge Ronda Holliman Thursday sentenced Alan Hughey, 66, most recently of Hillsboro, Ind., who crashed his car into a field west of Thomasboro on July 12, 2019.
“Someone who is not willing to face his alcohol issues … is of great concern to the court when I consider whether the circumstances are likely to recur,” said Holliman as she reviewed Hughey’s criminal history, which included DUI convictions in 1995 and 2009 in Illinois and in 2017 in Tennessee.
Hughey also had other convictions for arson and aggravated battery.
A jury convicted him in March of aggravated driving under the influence and aggravated driving with an alcohol concentration in excess of 0.08.
A breath test that Hughey took more than two hours after the 10 p.m. crash revealed his alcohol level at 0.15, almost twice the limit in Illinois under which a motorist is presumed intoxicated.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds said testimony at trial was that witnesses saw Hughey swerve as he drove on County Road 2500 N, then enter a field between 1300 and 1400 E.
Reynolds said the investigating Champaign County sheriff’s deputy found Hughey next to his car, which had two flat tires, with no shoes on. He smelled of alcohol but denied drinking after having been at the Fisher Fair.
Hughey told the deputy something on the road caused his tires to blow and that he backed into the field after that.
Seeing damage to his car and cuts on his arms and face, the skeptical deputy asked Hughey to perform field sobriety tests, but he refused. He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital for treatment and refused to provide a blood or urine sample. Later at the jail, the deputy persuaded him to take the breath test that led to his conviction.
Because of his prior record, Hughey had to be sentenced to between three and seven years in prison. Reynolds sought the maximum of seven, citing Hughey’s “astounding lack of accountability” for his drinking and the danger he poses to others on the road.
Assistant Public Defender Michael Anderson asked for the minimum three years, pointing to Hughey’s long work record.
“Hard work. If there’s a theme to Alan Hughey’s life, it’s that,” he said of the retired farmer and truck driver.
Hughey told the judge he never had any accidents in his many years of over-the-road trucking. He also told her of a difficult childhood, the loss of his wife in a traffic accident in 1989 and health issues but denied he was the driver the night of the July 2019 crash.
Holliman urged Hughey to take advantage of alcohol counseling while in prison. He was given credit for 65 days served.