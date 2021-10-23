URBANA — A Ludlow man charged with a series of crimes that occurred in 2019 and early 2020 has been acquitted by reason of insanity.
Ross Radke, 64, is due back in court Nov. 15 before Judge Roger Webber, who will decide what course of treatment the former Ludlow village trustee should receive. First, the judge needs to receive an updated mental-health evaluation from the Illinois Department of Human Services.
In a bench trial earlier this month, Webber considered facts agreed to by Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark and Assistant Public Defender Dan Taylor regarding Radke’s arrest in May 2019 outside a Rantoul laundromat and testimony about an attack on a Champaign County correctional officer in September 2019.
In the May 4, 2019, incident, Radke had been charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons for allegedly having a loaded gun on him and five additional magazines filled with hollow point ammunition at a time when he did not possess a firearm owner’s identification card.
A police report about the incident said Radke pounded on the window of a woman’s car with what she believed to be the handle of a gun, prompting her to call police.
In the aggravated-battery case, a correctional officer testified about a Sept. 18, 2019, incident in which he was making rounds at the downtown jail and was speaking with another inmate when Radke came up behind him and began squeezing his throat, making breathing difficult and causing him to fear for his life.
Webber relied on the medical opinion of a doctor who had examined Radke and determined that he was insane at the time of the offenses, meaning that Radke could not comprehend that what he was doing was a crime.
Clark dismissed a third case in which Radke was charged with criminal damage to state-supported property for allegedly trying to crash his car through a fence at Willard Airport on April 16, 2020.
Clark said to the best of her knowledge, Radke still faces prosecution in Indiana for alleged crimes that happened in April 2020.
She said Indiana prosecutors plan to try him in late January for allegedly speeding through an active construction zone east of Indianapolis, damaging freshly poured concrete and nearly hitting construction workers on April 18, 2020, and for allegedly creating a disturbance on April 23, 2020, at an Indianapolis laundromat where he ripped signs off machines and reportedly resisted the efforts of a police officer to remove him.
For much of 2020, Radke was either in jail in Indiana on those cases or receiving mental-health treatment. He was out on bond on his Champaign County cases awaiting trial with the condition that he take his medication.