URBANA — A former Mahomet man who admitted he molested a child in his care faces up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced in April.
Andrew Huddle, 36, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Roger Webber to a single count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said Huddle committed sex acts with the child multiple times between 2015 and 2020 when he was acting as the child’s caretaker.
The conduct came to the attention of authorities in the latter part of 2020. The case was investigated by the Mahomet Police Department, and Huddle was criminally charged with six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault in late November 2020.
He has been free on bond since his arrest.
Webber set sentencing for April 14.
Predatory criminal sexual assault of a child is punishable by a mandatory prison term of between six and 60 years, but McCallum agreed to recommend no more than 40 years for Huddle and to dismiss five other counts of predatory criminal sexual assault in return for his guilty plea.