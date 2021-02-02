URBANA — The former director of Piatt County's Emergency Services Agency director has filed a federal lawsuit against the county stemming from a cut in his pay.
Mike Holmes of Tuscola alleges in a suit filed Monday in the Central District of Illinois that county officials violated the Family and Medical Leave Act by cutting his pay while he was on leave.
The complaint filed for Holmes by Urbana attorney Ronald Langacker said on Oct. 28, two days after Holmes' request for leave under the federal act was granted, the county board approved its 2020-21 budget, which included cutting the salary of the Emergency Services Agency director by more than half, from $37,740 to $16,000 a year.
The complaint states that the county told Holmes that if he did not return to work by Jan. 25 under the new salary, it would consider him to have resigned.
Asked if Holmes was still employed by Piatt County, State's Attorney Sarah Perry said his attorney informed her Jan. 26 that Holmes “considered his employment terminated.”
Holmes is asking to be reinstated as EMA director at the same salary and benefits as last fiscal year, or to a comparable position. He wants a jury to determine that and to award him damages for lost pay.
The suit said Holmes “suffered a serious medical condition as defined by the FMLA and would be unable to perform the essential functions of his employment,” but did not specify the nature of his condition.
Holmes was “never advised that his position was being reduced from full-time to part-time, nor that the position's salary would be less than half of what he had earned before taking protected leave,” the suit alleged.
Piatt County "intentionally interfered with, restrained, and denied the exercise of plaintiff's rights provided under the FMLA by failing to restore plaintiff to the position he held before leave, and denying him the benefits that he had held before his leave,” it continued.
Hired in June 2018, Holmes has been at odds with county officials previously.
He had proposed a tripling of the EMA budget for 2019-20 — including a salary bump for him from $37,740 to $65,000 — saying it was needed to make the department a full-time agency.
It became a flashpoint during budget talks that year as county officials were trying to trim budgets to deal with a significant deficit. The county board eventually voted to keep the EMA budget at $56,140, the same as the year before.
Holmes did get a $36,188 budget bump in April 2020, but it took the filing of a complaint against the county board by then-State's Attorney Dana Rhoades to get it done. Rhoades contended that the agency needed the money to pay for COVID-19 resources.
The county board approved the budget increase and the complaint was dropped.
One of the items paid for with the extra money was a mass notification system, which went online last summer.
County officials said Holmes has been out on leave — first on sick leave and then FMLA — since Sept. 30. Sheriff David Hunt has acted as interim EMA director to keep personal protective equipment flowing to local agencies. Hunt has also been working on recertification documents for the agency.