URBANA — The former director of a St. Joseph preschool will have a chance to escape a felony conviction for theft if she makes restitution and complies with her probation.
Shayna White, 44, now of Bloomington, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to theft over $10,000, admitting that between July 19 and Sept. 2, 2022, while she was director of the Prince of Peace Community Early Learning Center, she stole $18,493.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said in her role as director, White had access to a debit card that she used numerous times on transactions that board members later labeled as suspicious.
Champaign County sheriff’s investigators got involved and found expenditures made with the debit card for repairs to White’s personal vehicle, payment for her own dental work, driving lessons for her daughter, and purchases of clothing, Bath & Body Works products, and food.
White was sentenced to four years of second-chance probation, meaning she will have no record of a conviction if she follows all the rules of probation.
Those include 30 hours of public service and an order that she repay the money, beginning with $2,000 on Monday, followed by monthly payments of about $275 until the debt is repaid.
Hinman said White had no previous convictions.