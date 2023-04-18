URBANA — A former Tolono man who admitted exposing himself to girls several years younger than himself has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Blake Cook, 22, will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years after pleading guilty to two separate misdemeanor counts of sexual exploitation of a child.
Cook admitted to Judge Randy Rosenbaum on Tuesday that between April 1 and 30, 2022, he exposed his sex organ to a 15-year-old girl while in his vehicle in Sidney. He was 21 when that happened, and the matter was brought to the attention of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office in April 2022.
Assistant Attorney General Kate Kurtz, appointed as a special prosecutor, said that during the course of that investigation, detectives found out about an earlier incident that happened in August 2019, where Cook exposed himself to a then-13-year-old girl at a time when he was 19.
Sheriff’s investigators learned that also happened in his vehicle in Tolono.
In a plea agreement worked out between Kurtz and Cook’s Champaign attorney, Jamie Propps, more serious felony charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse were dismissed.
Cook was sentenced to 20 days in jail but given credit for time already served. He was ordered to have no contact with either of the teens and to get a sex offender evaluation and treatment if recommended.
Kurtz said both victims and their parents were in agreement with the resolution of the case.