URBANA — A former University of Illinois police officer who admitted he had a gun on him while drunk and off duty has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Kiel Cotter, 28, whose last known address was in St. Joseph, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Roger Webber to carrying a firearm with a concealed-carry permit while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
In exchange, a more serious felony charge of official misconduct alleging that the rookie officer displayed both his UI police badge and his gun to a group of people on Green Street was dismissed.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said late on June 18 and early June 19, Cotter was off duty and had consumed six to eight alcoholic drinks when he approached a group of people in the 0-100 block of East Green Street. Witnesses said he identified himself as a UI officer, took his gun out of a holster on his waist and displayed it along with his police badge.
Cotter told police he was too drunk to recall if that happened, Fletcher said.
He was arrested later that same day and fired by the UI Police Department the next day.
Cotter had been hired in January 2022, completed his training in April and was still on probation at the time of the offense.
As part of his sentence, he was ordered to forfeit his gun to Champaign police and surrender his firearm owner’s identification card and concealed-carry permit. He was also ordered to get a substance-abuse evaluation and perform 150 hours of public service.
Fletcher noted that Cotter had no previous convictions.
Cotter’s plea was the result of an agreement negotiated by Urbana attorney Tom Bruno with Fletcher.