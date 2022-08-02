URBANA — A former University of Illinois police officer who used work resources to check out women he was interested in outside of work has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Jerald “Jerry” Sandage, 51, formerly of Savoy, was convicted by Judge Roger Webber on Monday of seven counts of official misconduct that alleged he used computer systems available only to police to obtain information unrelated to police work on seven women and two men associated with two of the women.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink and Sandage’s Bloomington attorney Stephanie Wong agreed on the evidence to be presented to Webber to support the official misconduct counts. Webber reviewed it and convicted Sandage in what is known as a stipulated bench trial.
Proceeding in that manner as opposed to a negotiated guilty plea gives Sandage the ability to appeal Webber’s denial of Sandage’s motion to suppress the search of his iPhone and iPad. Investigators found plenty of evidence on those devices that the state needed to convict him on the misconduct charges.
The lawyers told the judge that the information Sandage obtained between February 2017 and January 2018 from the police databases included photos, driver’s license plates and other personal identification, which Sandage downloaded to his personal iPhone and his iPad.
That information was uncovered by another UI police officer as he investigated a complaint made in September 2018 by a woman that Sandage had sexually assaulted her that month.
Sandage was arrested on the official misconduct charges in late December 2019 and almost immediately posted bond to win his release from jail.
He resigned from his police officer job that he had held at the UI department for 12 years in February 2020.
Two months later, Alferink filed four different cases against Sandage alleging sex assaults of four women between 2012 and 2018.
Those cases remain unresolved, and Sandage would need to post a total of $300,000 (10 percent of $3 million) to be released from custody on those.
For 17 months, Sandage acted as his own attorney in those cases until finally asking Webber in November 2021 to appoint a lawyer for him, which Webber did.
Given credit for time already served, it appears that Sandage has only 80 more days to serve to fulfill his sentence for the official misconduct convictions.
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said Sandage will be sent to a state prison to finish his sentence, then returned to Champaign County to await resolution of the sexual assault cases. He’s due back in court on those Aug. 30.
Heuerman said that whenever Sandage is sent back to Champaign County, he will re-assess whether Sandage continues to need protection due to his former job as a police officer. For most of the 833 days he's been in jail, he's been housed in Monticello at the Piatt County Jail.