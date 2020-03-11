URBANA — A former member of the University of Illinois faculty who admitted he stole travel reimbursement money from the UI has been ordered to repay almost $15,000 as a condition of his probation.
Wai-Tat Fu, 48, of Mahomet pleaded guilty Wednesday before Champaign County Judge Roger Webber to theft over $10,000, admitting that between November 2016 and September 2018, he engaged in several transactions in which he obtained money from the UI to which he was not entitled.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said Fu, an associate professor of computer science, traveled for work to conferences. In that time period, he asked for reimbursement from the UI for more than the cost of travel or for travel that had been paid for by the conference host.
Fletcher said the theft was discovered by employees in the UI’s audit division who reviewed documentation submitted by Wu to justify his reimbursement claims.
Though the documentation was supposedly computer-generated, it had obvious typos, misspellings and inconsistencies in font and format that tipped them off that something was amiss, Fletcher said.
Fletcher said there were 14 fraudulent reimbursement forms filled out in that time period.
The auditors were able to document $14,804.38 worth of claims for which Fu received reimbursement that he should not have, the prosecutor said.
He was ordered to repay that amount before his two-year period of probation runs out. Fu had no previous criminal convictions.
Fu was represented by Champaign attorney Scott Lerner. In return for his guilty plea to the theft charge, Fletcher dismissed two other charges of official misconduct and theft of government property.
UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler said Fu resigned effective Feb. 17.