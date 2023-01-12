URBANA — A disgraced, unemployed former University of Illinois professor accused of sexual misconduct cried as he adamantly denied all of the many allegations lodged against him in a 2019 federal civil lawsuit.
Gary Xu, 54, former head of the East Asian Languages and Cultures Department, told an Urbana jury Wednesday that he is a victim of the “Me Too” movement.
“I was completely canceled out. I have died a thorough social death. I’ve lost all my connections,” Xu said on the witness stand Wednesday in his own defense.
Xu said he has been unable to obtain employment in his field in the U.S. or China since allegations of his misdeeds with former female UI students from China were posted on Chinese social media sites in March 2018.
Lawyers for Xu and the three people suing him for emotional distress and other allegations are expected to argue their cases to the jury this morning. The jury has to decide whom to believe and, if it’s any of the plaintiffs, how much to compensate them.
Xu said he has no money and $50,000 in credit card debt.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long has presided over the trial that began Monday.
One plaintiff, whose name The News-Gazette is not publishing because she has alleged Xu raped, beat and emotionally abused her during a two-year relationship, is now 28 and living in China.
The others are Xing Zhao, 32, a former doctoral student in Xu’s department now living in China, who alleged sexual harassment by Xu, and Ao Wang, 45, an associate professor of East Asian studies and poet at Wesleyan University in Connecticut, who said Xu inflicted intentional distress on him by suing Wang for the “warnings” that Wang posted on Chinese social media intended to “protect women” against Xu.
Wang testified he met Xu briefly at a conference in Chicago in 2001 and merely saw him at another event in St. Louis on a second occasion. And he did not know the woman who accused Xu of rape or Zhao before he posted allegations on March 8, 2018, that Xu had a history of misdeeds with female students.
“I wanted to do the right thing, which is protect women, especially female students,” Wang said of his motivation.
Under questioning by Xu’s attorney, Jim Martinkus, Wang denied that he wrote the posts because he wanted to be a leader in the “Me Too” movement in China, repeating he did it only to protect women.
When Xu contacted him via email on March 10, asking him to take down his posts and retract what he had said, Wang said he felt threatened, especially when he saw Xu had copied several of his own supporters.
“I feel very anxious, nervous, a pressure in my chest,” said Wang, who also received letters from attorneys for Xu calling the statements potentially libelous.
Wang refused to remove the posts and said he still believes what he said of Xu is true.
‘Severe PTSD’ diagnosisWhen Xu filed a lawsuit against Wang in China a month later, Wang said his anxiety deepened because he had to find a lawyer and the money to defend himself in a lawsuit in China while he was a permanent resident of the U.S. The jury heard that the suit went to trial in China in July but was not allowed to hear its outcome.
“You’re telling the jury you should be paid because of conduct you engaged in voluntarily?” Martinkus asked Wang.
Pressed by his own attorney, Jan Cervenka of New York, to explain why he put up the posts, Wang said he had a college classmate 25 years ago who committed suicide after being raped by an older professor.
“After that, I thought about what had happened and … (how) those kinds of inappropriate relationships are really more dangerous. If you know someone or something is dangerous, the thing to do is to send out this warning,” he said.
Xu testified those March 2018 posts by Wang exacerbated the damage his reputation was already suffering because of the undergraduate woman’s claims of sex abuse and the UI investigation of him, which led to his resignation.
Xu said he was about to take a much higher-paying job in China, but three days after the posts, which he said were seen by more than a million people in China, that offer was rescinded.
“He (Wang) denied my entire career. He labeled me as a habitual sex offender, rapist, sex trafficker who is a danger to students …” Xu said.
The woman who alleged Xu sexually abused her repeatedly throughout their two-year relationship had said she tried to kill herself at least twice and cut herself while at the UI.
Dr. Lynn Ponton, a San Francisco psychiatrist paid to evaluate the woman, testified that the woman suffers from “severe PTSD, constant intrusive thoughts, and lives in fear of the professor coming back and interfering with her family. It affects her ability to work and feel confident in herself.”
Ponton said the woman needs at least 10 years of weekly therapy and opined that Zhao needs at least seven years of similar treatment for her “moderate” PTSD.
Police officer testifiesAsked about the woman recanting complaints that she filed with the UI about Xu, Ponton said that is quite common in relationships “when they feel threatened and the abusing person is still in their life.”
Xu, she noted, was still the woman’s professor with control over her grade in his course. Ponton admitted she had never spoken to Xu as part of her paid professional opinion.
Neither had Dr. Drew Barzman of Cincinnati, who was paid to examine Wang and found him to suffer from “unspecified anxiety disorder” characterized by symptoms such as chest pain, vomiting, weight loss and inability to sleep.
In Xu’s defense, Martinkus called Champaign police Officer John McAllister to testify about an April 2014 incident where the undergraduate student was arrested for disorderly conduct. McAllister said the woman was pounding on the door of Xu’s Champaign home demanding to speak to him after sending him texts that she wanted to talk and threatening to come over with a knife and harm his family.
Testifying in his own defense, Xu said he suffers from anxiety, nightmares and heart problems.
He consistently denied that he ever had sex with the woman, impregnated her, hit her or tried to emotionally harm her, as she had maintained.
He also denied an encounter that Zhao described happened at an art exhibition they were at in China. She said on a stairwell in a hotel, he put a hand on her shoulder and moved toward her as if to kiss her, a move that “scared her.”
That came after earlier interactions Zhao said she had with him when investigating applying to his Ph.D. program. On her first visit to campus in 2012, he asked her if she was related to an ex-girlfriend of his in China because Zhao looked like that woman.
“I thought it was too personal. I was feeling very weird,” Zhao said.
Another time in the summer of 2013 while working on a computer in his office, she said he was “looking at me up and down,” asked what kind of perfume she was wearing, then wanted to know if she wanted a new computer.
“It was all weird, out of nowhere. If I said yes, I need to give something in return,” Zhao said.