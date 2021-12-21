URBANA — A former University of Illinois student who allegedly shared child pornography last spring from a dorm room in Champaign was arrested in northern Illinois this week.
Timothy J. Elliot, 20, of Aurora was arrested in his hometown Monday after having been charged in Champaign County Circuit Court on Dec. 15 with the reproduction of child pornography.
The Class X felony charge alleges that Elliot uploaded child pornography to a social-media site on March 16. If convicted, Elliot faces six to 30 years in prison.
The transfer of the picture of young girls allegedly took place in a room at Daniels Hall in Urbana, said Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink.
UI police were alerted to the image in late April and have been investigating since.
Elliot’s bond was set at $75,000 when the warrant was issued by Judge Adam Dill last week. It is unclear when he will make a court appearance in Urbana.