URBANA — A Champaign County judge Wednesday said he had “reasonable doubt” about what a Skokie woman and her friend did when they went to the woman’s ex-boyfriend’s apartment in 2019 to delete information from his computer.
After hearing testimony for almost three hours, Judge Roger Webber acquitted Sundas “Sunny” Naqvi, 23, whose last local address was on East White Street in Champaign, of intimidation and aggravated unlawful restraint.
She was charged in connection with a May 2, 2019, incident at the Champaign apartment of a fellow University of Illinois student whom she had broken up with only days earlier after dating him for a year.
Webber said he did not believe the victim “made it up out of whole cloth” but said there were “too many inconsistencies” in his version of what happened to convict Naqvi of the two felony counts.
The man shook his head in disbelief at the judge’s ruling while Naqvi hugged supporters in the courtroom.
Webber, meantime, is scheduled to sentence Naqvi’s co-defendant, William Farrell, 24, of Wadsworth, on Dec. 17, for intimidation in the case that Naqvi was acquitted of and criminal damage to property in an unrelated case that happened in January.
Naqvi still faces charges of residential burglary and criminal damage to property in that other case from Jan. 16 that involves another of her ex-boyfriends as a victim. She’s due back in court on that next month.
Webber heard from both Naqvi’s ex-boyfriend, the named victim in the charges, and Farrell, both of whom were called by Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman.
Naqvi, represented by Urbana attorney Tom Bruno, declined to testify. He called no other witnesses on her behalf.
The victim testified that Naqvi contacted him on May 2, 2019, about deleting his account on the social-media site Reddit, on which he had posted a comment related to a sexual-harassment investigation at the UI that involved Naqvi and a professor.
He said he declined to delete it but agreed to meet with her later that day to talk about it.
“I figured this is when I was going to get closure to the end of our relationship,” he said, adding he hoped to talk to her about “other issues.”
When he went downstairs at his Champaign apartment to let her in, he said he was “grabbed” by Farrell and that both Naqvi and Farrell demanded his phone and keys so they could delete items from his phone, then go in his apartment and do the same on his computer.
The man said Farrell got increasingly aggressive, got him in a headlock and that they traded several blows. During the struggle, the man said he saw a knife in Farrell’s pocket and he tried to get it. He said the knife got tossed away, but he was unsure how. He eventually gave up, realizing Farrell had the upper hand.
He said Farrell and Naqvi went to his apartment, directed him to his bedroom and made him stay there over an hour while Naqvi went through his computer. He claimed that Farrell “brandished” the knife and “commented on how deadly it was.”
The knife was never recovered by police.
The man said he didn’t call the police when they left because “I was so exhausted, in disbelief and terrified … that if I went to police, my life would be taken.”
Instead, he contacted police two days later, not wanting Naqvi and Farrell to get away with “something despicable.”
He also said he did not seek medical treatment because his injuries were not that bad, but five days after the struggle, he took a picture of his own face showing a slightly yellowed area under his left eye.
Asked by Bruno why he took the photo when a UI police detective had already talked to him and did not photograph him, the man said he “wanted more ammo. I was worried there wasn’t enough proof” of the attack.
Under questioning by Dedman, the man said he didn’t immediately report to police because he said Farrell had threatened to kill him and he feared he would not be believed.
The man also admitted under questioning by Bruno that he had nude photos of Naqvi on his computer that he had not deleted after their breakup.
Farrell testified he accompanied Naqvi to her ex-boyfriend’s place to have him delete photos of her because she did not want to go alone.
Under questioning by the prosecutor, Farrell said he could not remember many of the details of the encounter and what he told the UI police detective days later. But he said he pleaded guilty to intimidation because “he said something” to the victim — he couldn’t remember exactly what — to try to get him to delete things from his computer.
Webber saw brief snippets of an interview that UI police Detective Ryan Lepp did with Farrell, in which he admitted he forced the man to sit on his bed while Naqvi deleted data from the computer. Lepp also said he interviewed the victim after interviewing Farrell and never noticed any bruising on his face.
Dedman argued that what Farrell told Lepp comported with what the victim said happened to him and that the victim shouldn’t be deemed unbelievable just because he didn’t call police immediately.
But Bruno referred to him as the “jilted lover” who wanted to get back at Naqvi and Farrell.