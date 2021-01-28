URBANA — A former University of Illinois student at the heart of a dismissed sexual-harassment complaint against a former professor has been criminally charged with filing false police reports related to separate incidents involving a former boyfriend.
The charges against Sundas “Sunny” Naqvi, 23, of Skokie were filed in mid-December, just a couple of weeks after Judge Roger Webber acquitted her of intimidation and aggravated unlawful restraint involving the same former boyfriend, who had been investigated by police based on her accusations.
She appeared in court Thursday, where Judge Adam Dill arraigned her on the Class 4 felonies filed in two separate cases and released her on her own recognizance.
The charges accuse her of falsely telling police in May 2019, and again in January 2020, that the former boyfriend was responsible for ransacking her apartment in May and taking her car in January.
Champaign and UI police investigators looking into those allegations and others have concluded that Naqvi was acting with her friend and roommate, William Farrell, 24, of Wadsworth, to try to blame others for their own crimes.
“I would say it’s very, very clear there’s a lot of lying, criminality, obfuscation and digging deeper and deeper into a hole,” Champaign Detective David Monahan said at Farrell’s sentencing hearing in December.
“It’s a level of depravity that is hard to describe.”
Farrell was sentenced in two different cases to three months in jail and 30 months of probation for intimidation and criminal damage to property, which he admitted committing against two of Naqvi’s ex-boyfriends.
Farrell pleaded guilty prior to Naqvi’s acquittal by Webber of the intimidation of the former boyfriend she is now charged with filing false reports against.
Naqvi also still faces charges of residential burglary and criminal damage to property for a Jan. 16 incident involving a second ex-boyfriend.
The case with the first ex involved Naqvi and Farrell going to his apartment in May 2019 to try to get him to delete from his computer comments he had posted on social media about a sexual-harassment complaint Naqvi had filed against former UI Professor Joseph Petry.
Petry, who resigned his position in the business college in April 2019, is suing the UI in the Illinois Court of Claims for breaching its promise to discontinue investigating him after his resignation.
He alleges in his lawsuit that the UI later acknowledged that Naqvi’s accusations were not credible.
Naqvi remains free on bond in the false-report cases and is due back in court Feb. 4 with her attorney, Kevin Sanborn of Bloomington.
If convicted of those, she faces penalties ranging from probation to one to three years in prison.