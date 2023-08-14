URBANA — A former University of Illinois student’s foray into selling cannabis has resulted in a felony conviction, the loss of about $25,000 and his chance to study at the UI.
Alexander Veach, 22, of Elmhurst, formerly of the 100 block of East Green Street, Champaign, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession with intent to deliver between 2,000 and 5,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 1 felony.
As a result of a negotiated plea agreement, Veach was sentenced to four years of probation and ordered to get a substance-abuse evaluation, forfeit about $14,100 cash to authorities and pay a fine of about $11,000.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said Veach was also thrown out of the UI, where, according to Veach’s LinkedIn account, he was studying consumer economics and finance.
McCallum said in November 2020, members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force noticed users on Snapchat posting videos showing a large amount of cannabis. One of those people was identified as “Suge,” who had posted a video of himself taking multiple 1-pound bags of cannabis out of a box. He also published contact information for himself and three “runners.”
In February 2022, officers made contact with a person who had ordered cannabis through one of the runners reportedly working for Suge and learned from that connection that Suge was Veach.
Task force officers obtained a search warrant for the East Armory Avenue apartment of the alleged runner, Brandon Jackson, and served it April 20, 2022.
There they found about 25 pounds of cannabis, cannabis gummies, cannabis wax and other edibles. Police also obtained texts between Veach and Jackson supporting the notion that Jackson was acting as a runner in Veach’s distribution business.
McCallum said Veach had no previous criminal convictions.
In exchange for Veach’s guilty plea, McCallum dismissed a more serious Class X felony alleging he had more cannabis than the amount to which he pleaded guilty.
A charge of possession with intent to deliver cannabis remains unresolved against Jackson, who’s due back in court in October.