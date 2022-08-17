URBANA — A former University of Illinois student who admitted viewing child pornography in his dormitory room has been sentenced to three years of probation.
Daniel Meyka, 19, of Mount Prospect, pleaded guilty in June to the Class 1 felony, admitting that in September of last year he both viewed and traded pornographic images of young girls online while in his room at Saunders Hall in Urbana.
At Meyka’s sentencing before Judge Randy Rosenbaum on Wednesday, UI police Detective Ryan Lepp testified that he was notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone had been using Snapchat to upload images on campus.
Lepp is assigned to the Illinois Crimes Against Children Task Force. He said a court-authorized search of Meyka’s phone and computer turned up about 160 still photos and another 140 videos downloaded between Sept. 2 and 20, 2021, all of them involving young girls in various lewd acts.
Lepp said Meyka, who fully cooperated with him, engaged in at least 24 conversations with others about sharing the pornography.
Based on that information, Lepp said another person in North Dakota was arrested for having child pornography.
Arguing for a six-year prison sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan said it was clear that Meyka was not a “curious one-time looker,” that he had actively looked at the images and had encouraged others to do so.
Meyka’s attorney, Adam Harris, urged the judge to impose probation. He argued that Meyka had no criminal convictions, was young, that he fully cooperated with police and took responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty to the charge.
“This is a very sad case of a bright young man losing his way and getting caught up in an unacceptable offense,” Harris said.
He said Meyka excelled academically in high school and was studying accounting. His arrest resulted in his expulsion from the UI, and his conviction means he will have to register as a sex offender.
Harris also said a doctor who did a mental health evaluation of Meyka said he was at a very low risk to reoffend.
Meyka told the judge he was filled with regret and felt sorry “for those victimized by me.”
Rosenbaum reminded Meyka that his was not a victimless crime.
“If people stopped viewing child pornography, child pornography would go away,” he said.
“Hopefully this is the first and last criminal conviction you will ever have,” Rosenbaum said.
As a condition of his probation, Rosenbaum ordered Meyka to hold a job or go to school and to consume no alcohol, cannabis or illegal drugs. The judge also fined Meyka $1,000.