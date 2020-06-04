URBANA — A former physical-education teacher at University Laboratory High School in Urbana has been indicted by a federal grand jury for distribution and possession of child pornography.
Douglas O. Mynatt, 56, of the 100 block of Dropseed Drive, Savoy, was also previously coach of the school’s cross-country program.
He was arrested and charged in a criminal complaint April 3, and has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since the arrest, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois.
The indictment charged Mynatt with three counts of distribution of child pornography in January and possession of child pornography on April 2.
An affidavit filed to support the criminal complaint indicated that on March 20, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office received a CyberTip referral through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to the Internet Crimes Against Children division of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.
An instant-messaging application self-reported to the national agnecy that one of its online social-media users possessed content thought to be images and movies of child porn, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The messaging app reported several IP addresses for logins by the user, identified as Mynatt, including from his home in Savoy and the University of Illinois.
If convicted, Mynatt faces a possible 5-20 years in prison for each count of distribution of child pornography and up to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson is serving as the prosecutor, and the investigation is being conducted by the U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Urbana Police Department.