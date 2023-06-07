URBANA — The former president of the Unity school board will be able to escape a conviction as a result of a negotiated guilty plea he entered Wednesday.
Frederick Koss, 71, of rural Pesotum pleaded guilty before Champaign County Judge Matt Lee to public indecency for a sentence of one year of court supervision.
If Koss gets into no further trouble with the law and abides by the terms of his supervision, then no conviction will enter on his record.
Koss pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor offense, admitting that about 4 p.m. July 5, 2022, he was masturbating while watching a video on his phone inside his vehicle, which he had parked at Hessel Park in Champaign, just north of Kirby Avenue.
A nurse professionally trained in sex-assault exams pulled in next to him and could see what he was doing and contacted police.
Assistant State’s Attorney Toby Ortega said he agreed to the minimal sentence in light of a sex-offender evaluation that Koss voluntarily submitted to that said he was at low risk to reoffend.
Koss resigned his post on the Unity school board less than a week after his arrest by Champaign police. He had served on the board for 25 years, according to his attorney, Brian King of Champaign.
Koss was also ordered to pay $1,444 in court costs and fines.