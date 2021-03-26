URBANA — A Champaign man has been ordered to repay thousands of dollars he stole from a former employer last year.
Lavonte Jones, 27, who listed an address in the 200 block of Tremont Street, pleaded guilty Thursday to theft.
He admitted to Judge Roger Webber that between Sept. 28 and Dec. 20, 2020, he stole $5,578 from the Papa John’s pizza store at 1307 E. Florida Ave., U.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds said Jones intentionally mislabeled orders in the store’s system as bad, which would signal that a customer did not have to pay for them. However, he then pocketed the cash that was actually paid.
He was sentenced to 18 months of conditional discharge, a form of probation that does not require regular reporting to a probation officer, and was ordered to repay the amount he stole.
Reynolds said Jones had prior convictions for misdemeanor domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance.