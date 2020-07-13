URBANA — A former Urbana resident has been indicted by federal authorities for allegedly having child pornography.
Last week, a grand jury in Springfield returned a three-count indictment alleging that John T. Seebauer, 24, now of Bloomington, distributed child pornography in May and June 2015 and possessed it in January 2016, at a time when he lived in Urbana.
The indictment alleges that Seebauer looked at and shared child pornography by means of cellphones and a computer. Federal authorities are seeking forfeiture of his computer and any storage devices that he may have used while doing so.
Seebauer was arrested Thursday in Bloomington and made his first appearance Friday via video conference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long.
Long found that Seebauer did not qualify for the services of the public defender, told him to hire his own attorney, and set a detention hearing for Tuesday.
Seebauer is being held in the Macon County Jail in Decatur.
Sharon Paul, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, said the case was investigated by Urbana Police and agents from the Department of Homeland Security but was only recently reviewed for prosecution by the U.S. Attorney.
Conviction of possession of child pornography carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison. The penalty for distributing child pornography ranges from five to 20 years in prison.