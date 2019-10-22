URBANA — A Champaign woman with no criminal record who admitted stealing thousands of dollars from her employer may yet escape a conviction.
Judge Tom Difanis on Tuesday sentenced Peony Colton, 31, who listed an address in the 2400 block of Sheridan Road, to two years of second-chance probation.
If she successfully completes the terms, including making $7,510 in restitution, getting mental-health and substance-abuse evaluations, performing 30 hours of public service and staying crime-free, then no conviction will be entered on her record.
Colton pleaded guilty in September to theft, a Class 3 felony, admitting that between mid-March and mid-May, while employed as an assistant store manager at Walmart in Savoy, she pocketed $7,510 from cash drawers that she carried to the office.
Assistant Public Defender Ben Dyer sought the second-chance probation sentence for Colton while Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar took no position.