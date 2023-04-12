URBANA — A Rantoul couple has been criminally charged with having sex with a foster child in their care.
Tate Survance, 23, and his wife, Jaelyn Survance, 24, both of the 900 block of Saint Andrews Circle, were charged Wednesday with a single count each of criminal sexual assault alleging that during the month of March they had sex with a teen in their home.
Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for each at $100,000 and told them to be back in court next month.
According to Rantoul police reports, the teen first met the couple at a party in Mahomet last fall and befriended them, telling them that she was older than she actually is.
The three of them communicated regularly online and talked about having sex together, the report said.
In February, the teen was living with a relative in Decatur but visited the Survances in their Rantoul home where they allegedly had sex together.
When an issue arose with the teen’s placement with her relative, she told a caseworker she might be able to stay with the Survances.
After a background check, the couple were approved to serve as her foster parents and were informed of her real age.
The report said they did not tell the investigating caseworker that they had allegedly had sex with her on prior occasions when they took her into their home in early March.
On Tuesday, Tate Survance reported to Rantoul police that the teen had been “flirting” with him and that he wanted it to stop. He did not tell police at the time that he and his wife had allegedly had sex with her in the past.
Police then interviewed the teen, who told them about having sex with the couple on multiple occasions.
The Survances were arrested early Wednesday and arraigned later in the day.
If convicted of the charge, they face penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.