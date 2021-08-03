RANTOUL — Four people related to a woman who was murdered early Tuesday in west Urbana are in police custody after a house in Rantoul was riddled with gunfire.
A release from Rantoul police said officers were sent to the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane about 11:45 a.m. and found a home struck by multiple bullets. No residents were injured in the shooting.
Witnesses reported seeing shots from a small while vehicle that pulled in front of the home.
Officers put their recently employed license- reader technology to work to quickly identify the car and its owner and shared it with other area police departments.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy spotted the car southbound on U.S. 45 about noon, where it attempted to turn on to the ramp to westbound Interstate 74 but was going so fast that it went into the grass and stopped. Its four occupants ran south, crossing under I-74 and running into the parking lot at Steak N’ Shake, 2009 N. Kenyon Road.
There, they tried to open the doors of vehicles in the drive-thru, including that of an elderly female. Police said they grabbed the woman, but she was able to resist them, and they kept running to the south.
They eventually made their way to the Urbana Country Club, where they were caught on one of the golf course’s greens.
Arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and vehicular invasion were Patrick M. Briggs, 19, the son of Johanna Cowart-Williams, 42, who was killed inside the home she shares with Briggs in the 1200 block of West Church Street, Urbana; William Laws, 22, and Teron Laws, 20, both of Atlanta; and a 15-year-old male.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said she is familiar with Briggs from previous court cases as a juvenile, as well as his mother, who attended his hearings. She said the Lawses and the juvenile are also related to Briggs.
Rietz said it’s likely that whatever happened in Rantoul at midday Tuesday was related to the shooting of the Cowart- Williams home on Church Street at 1:30 a.m.
“One could reasonably presume Briggs was the target of the early-morning shooting that led to the death of his mother and the paralysis of his girlfriend,” she said.
The group is expected to appear in court Wednesday.