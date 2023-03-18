RANTOUL — A Rantoul man lost four dogs and his "man cave" in an afternoon fire Saturday.
Rantoul Fire Chief Chad Smith said a neighbor of the resident at 508 N. Penfield St. contacted 911 about 1:45 p.m. to say there was a fire in a detached garage.
“We had fire in the northeast corner of the structure pushing out the front window into the eaves, moving its way up to the roofline of the garage,” Smith said.
About two dozen firefighters from Rantoul, Gifford and Thomasboro worked for about 35 minutes to put out the fire. Smith estimated the building was about 24 feet by 30 feet.
The man living there was not home at the time the fire was reported.
“He had a small kitchen area and a makeshift living room with a television, refrigerator, clothes washer, sink, bathroom,” Smith said of the repurposed space.
The four dogs — Smith thought they might be Labrador retrievers based on their size — were in kennels and died from apparent smoke inhalation.
The resident returned home while firefighters were still working to overhaul the building and was understandably upset at the loss of his pets, Smith said.
While the cause of the fire has not been determined, Smith said he’s leaning toward an electrical problem, adding there was nothing to suggest it was intentionally set.
The building is considered a total loss and will have to come down, said Smith, who estimated damage at $70,000 for the structure and contents.