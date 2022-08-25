URBANA — Almost eight years since Rashidi Overstreet was shot to death at a friend’s birthday party, Champaign police have identified four men they believe responsible for his killing.
Charges of first-degree murder were filed last week against Anthony M. Gilmore, 35, Dylon Cann, 39, Peter L. Campbell, 45, and Joseph L. Hart, 34, all men who lived in the Champaign area at the time of the crime.
Campbell and Gilmore have been in prison since 2016; Hart was paroled in July after having been in prison since 2020; and Cann has been living in the East St. Louis area.
Hart and Cann were picked up by U.S. Marshals in Urbana and East St. Louis, respectively, on Thursday.
Mr. Overstreet was shot to death in the early morning hours of Dec. 22, 2014, at a home in the 400 block of Brookwood Drive. Also shot in the buttocks at the same time was a 43-year-old man who lives locally.
The four men were also charged with attempted murder for his shooting. All four have prior weapons convictions.
Campbell, Hart and Gilmore have each served multiple prison sentences.
The motive was robbery
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said a years-long investigation by Champaign police revealed that the alleged murderers had plans to rob men who were in the house with Mr. Overstreet.
Veteran Champaign police Detective Robb Morris, now in his 30th year with the department, has been involved in the investigation since its inception and became the case agent in late 2017 when Pat Kelly retired after 31 years of policing, 27 of those with Champaign police.
On Thursday, Morris visited with Mr. Overstreet’s mother, Mary Smith, to give her the news.
“She seemed very happy with the efforts and the results,” said Morris, who told her early on he would not continually contact her just to tell her he had no results.
“I reminded her that when I took over the case, I believed I would be able to solve it and get charges on the people responsible,” Morris said.
While unwilling to share much detail, Morris shared some of the effort that went into building probable cause against the four.
After-hours party
Morris said that Mr. Overstreet, a security guard at a Champaign library and a father, was “lifelong friends with some of the party-goers” who had gone to the Brookwood house to continue celebrating a friend’s birthday.
Police still don’t know how many people were in the house when the shootings happened.
“We think a lot of them fled immediately after the shooting,” Morris said.
What the detectives have learned is that the alleged murderers were under the belief that the men at the party had lots of money.
“They were hoping to relieve the participants at the party of money. The result of the robbery was minimal as far as property of any value,” Morris said. “It did not work out well for them.”
Further, police don’t think the robbers/shooters knew their would-be victims well.
“I think the robbers were aware of the identity of the people likely to be there but didn’t know them well,” he said of the scheme that “fits the elements of a home invasion.”
Morris said he does not believe that Mr. Overstreet was robbed but that he resisted the efforts of the suspects to rob others and “for that he was shot.”
The other man who was shot in the buttocks likely did not know who shot him or Mr. Overstreet, Morris said.
Little to go on
At 1:10 a.m. Dec. 22, 2014, Champaign police did not have much to go on.
“None of the physical evidence tied directly to a particular individual, so this had to be worked using different investigative means and required assistance from other agencies,” said Morris, who gave credit to the Department of Corrections, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service for assistance along the way.
“Fairly early on, we had the basic information. We just lacked a way to develop enough information or evidence to get to this point today,” he told The News-Gazette on Thursday.
“There were witnesses that cooperated with the investigation and were able to give us a toehold to move forward. The case has never been set aside and ignored. It was very tedious to go through all the stuff,” he said.
“We believe we can identify who shot whom,” he said, unwilling to share which of the four was a shooter and which is being held accountable for the actions of the others.
The charges filed against the four and the information to support them will be presented to a grand jury next month, McCallum said.