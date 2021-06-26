SAVOY — It was an idyllic moment — her 36-year-old son holding and singing to his 1-year-old niece, whom he adored, while on a family trip to his brother’s house — and Ellen Mennenga said she’s lucky a camera captured it.
Video footage of her son Robb is rare, and each relic brings back the pain of his death in 2017 and serves as a reminder of what was stolen from their family.
“He now has two nieces,” she said. “And I know he would have loved Molly, the younger one (who was born after his death), just as much as he loved Sloane.”
Shortly after they returned to Savoy, where he lived with his parents, Robb, a former lawyer, told them he was headed to a Narcotics Anonymous meeting.
He returned home late that night, and the following morning, four years ago today, his parents found him dead.
For months, they assumed it was a heroin overdose.
That December, though, they were blindsided when they were told that, according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup, the substance Robb ingested that night was 100 percent fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic pain medication that commonly finds its way into street drugs, often unbeknownst to the user.
Because the quantity of pure fentanyl Rob ingested, his death was ruled a homicide.
The discovery gave Ellen and her husband, Lowell, new purpose.
“It definitely kindled a fire in our mission to go out there,” Ellen said.
“It gave us the strength, and it gave us the inclination to learn about fentanyl. We didn’t really know that much about fentanyl except that sometimes they use it in hospitals.”
The Mennengas have spent the last four years trying to teach others about the dangers of fentanyl before it’s too late.
They’ve done that through speaking engagements, personal relationships and a Facebook page titled “Robb’s Odyssey.”
Last year alone, 53 Champaign County residents died from drug overdoses, Northrup testified at sentencing hearing earlier this month. Of those, 42 were the result of heroin or fentanyl.
By comparison, Northrup pointed out that 13 people died from gunshots last year.
Fentanyl was first approved by the FDA in 1998 to treat “cancer breakthrough pain,” pain that occurs despite round-the-clock treatment, with other pain medication.
According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, it is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin, meaning tiny amounts, equal to a few grains of salt, can be lethal.
The number of annual drug-overdose deaths has quadrupled between 1999 to 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
During that 20-year span, a total of 500,000 Americans have died of drug overdoses.
The opioid epidemic began in the 1990s with abuse of prescription opioids, and in 2010, overdose deaths due to heroin increased rapidly, according to the CDC.
The pandemic has curtailed the Mennengas’ speaking engagements, but they are still fighting to make people aware of the dangers of fentanyl, especially during times when addicts can be especially isolated.
The pandemic “made dealing with and living with the addiction and being treated a lot less likely,” Ellen said.
“It probably didn’t make it any harder to get their hit if they needed it. But as far as treatment and everything, it was greatly” affected.
Of course, Ellen finds it difficult to relive the death of her son, whom she described as intelligent and creative, but she does it anyway because she wants to make sure his death serves a positive purpose.
“He was a very loving, caring young man,” Ellen said.
“He was a great, great young man. It breaks my heart every single day. ... As long as I live, I want to make it my mission that Robb didn’t die in vain.
“I know he’s up in heaven, proud of me for going forward.”