CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are investigating a Friday night shooting on the city’s west side that has left a teenager injured.
A department release said officers found a 16-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to the legs in the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue just before 8 p.m.
Officers administered first aid until paramedics could get him to the hospital, where he remained Saturday in stable condition.
The preliminary investigation indicates that the teen was walking near Springfield Avenue when another male started following. When the follower got close, he pulled a gun and opened fire, hitting the victim and a nearby building.
After the shots, he ran east.
The victim is one of about 35 people who have been injured by bullets in Champaign this year in almost approximately 95 shootings. Four people have been killed by gunfire.
Officers are looking for residents of the apartment complexes in that area who might have seen what happened. They are also seeking surveillance video that could help in their investigation.
Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact the department at 217-351-4545. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.