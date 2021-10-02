CHAMPAIGN — Ronnell Oglesby clearly remembers the first time he met Jonathon McPhearson, an outgoing kid who rode the same bus when the two went to Franklin Middle School together.
“He was funny, and he was talking to everybody,” Oglesby said. “He cracked a joke and asked me what my name was.”
Mr. McPhearson, who went by the nickname J.O., was easy to like, friends said, an outgoing kid who had friends from all different backgrounds and ages at Centennial High School, where he was a junior. He was the type of kid who would help students who were being bullied in school, friend Attix Smith said.
On Thursday afternoon, the 17-year-old was gunned down by a group of masked shooters in the 1500 block of West Kirby Avenue, near International Prep Academy.
“I kind of tear up thinking about it, but he was just a good kid,” said Josh Sterling, Centennial’s freshman basketball coach, who got to know Mr. McPhearson over the years despite the fact that he never played for the team. “I’m not saying he was perfect or that he didn’t have his struggles. But he wasn’t that kid that was out trying to hurt someone.
“He was about his family, about his friends, he was about basketball. He just wasn’t that kid that I know some people may think he was because of what happened.”
Sterling always had to gameplan for Mr. McPhearson when he coached at Jefferson Middle School. He played the game daily, his friends said, and despite the fact that he wasn’t able to gain eligibility to play his first two years of high school, Sterling and Deante Cousett, who coached him at Franklin, said he was trying to improve his grades enough to play this winter.
“He had great athletic ability, and he was a great person,” Cousett said after friends and family honored him by releasing balloons into the sky on the site of the shooting. “Everybody loved him. J.O. was just one of a kind.
“Everybody wanted to play with J.O., not just because he was skilled, but because he made the game fun. Knowing that it’s not about winning, but building those relationships, I think that was the most important thing that J.O. brought to the table.
On Thursday, his mother, Latasha Clayborn, said she was approaching her son in her car to pick him up and was close by when he was fatally shot.
“I talked to J.O. 20 times a day,” she said. “His last phone call was me.”
Centennial students were shaken up Friday, Sterling said, but Mr. McPhearson’s influence spanned beyond his school.
“You had some eighth-graders at Jefferson who were in tears, because they knew who he was from playing basketball and being at the courts,” Sterling said. “I had a kid who said that he pulled him aside and showed him how to use his left hand with a certain move, and that’s how he met J.O. That’s the kind of kid he was.”