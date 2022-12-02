From $20,000 signing bonuses to retention incentives, what area police departments are doing to court and keep officers
So much for critics’ cries to defund the police.
Financially speaking, there’s never been a better time to be in the protect-and-serve business, with departments throughout the region looking to fill openings from a dwindling pool of candidates raising compensation rates, loosening residency requirements and adding sweeteners for experienced officers who leave another police force for theirs.
The latest to take action: Urbana, where council members unanimously signed off on police recruitment and retention incentives that could add up to $1.34 million over four years.
Here’s a look at what the region’s largest police departments are doing to remain competitive.
BLOOMINGTON
— Starting pay: $72,095.31
— Bonus round: No incentives have been needed so far for a department that pays patrol officers $80,327.80 after one year on the job and $98,723.31 after five. Shortly after being named police chief in August 2021, Jamal Simington set a goal of making 22 hires in 2022. “We’re going to hit that,” reports the department’s public information officer, Brandt Parsley.
CHAMPAIGN
— Starting pay: $68,892.72
— Bonus round:With 19 hires in 2022 — including eight lateral transfers who qualified for $20,000 bonuses — the department is down to 18 officer vacancies, Sgt. Matt Crane says. Per the terms of a collective bargaining agreement approved in March 2022, the city also paid 93 officers who’d been on staff since July 1, 2021, retention bonuses of $10,000. Those officers who stick around will get another one on June 30, 2024.
DANVILLE
— Starting pay: $67,780
— Bonus round: While “much, much more aggressive in recruiting,” Chris Yates’ department hasn’t gotten into the bonus business. “As far as retention, we believe that support from the administration, city leaders and community create an environment where officers would prefer to stay rather than go somewhere that the support is less than ideal or consistent,” he says.
DECATUR
— Starting pay: $63,806.19
— Bonus round:No longer must you call Macon County home to serve as an officer in Decatur — as of September, a residence anywhere within 40 miles of police headquarters (like, say, Monticello and Tuscola) works. Other incentives green-lit by the city council: a $5,000 bonus for all new hires and $1,000 for current officers who recruit outsiders to the Decatur department.
NORMAL
— Starting pay: $67,480
— Bonus round: With hiring “still a challenge,” as Chief Stephen Petrilli puts it, the department added a $7,500 signing bonus for officers with two years’ service making lateral moves. Those experienced officers earn between $69,075 and $89,391, with Normal also offering accelerated pay (matching years’ experience up to 10) and accelerated vacation accrual.
PEORIA
— Starting pay: $64,027.07
— Bonus round: The department implemented a $15,000 hiring bonus program for any lateral transfers with two years’ experience, matching an incentive the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office also offers. At PPD, that’s on top of a salary between $65,624 and $80,348, up to 160 hours of vacation time, an annual gun and leather allowance and access to an on-site workout facility.
SPRINGFIELD
— Starting pay: $61,751.27
— Bonus round: Experienced officers who make lateral moves to the capital city receive a $10,000 signing bonus, up to $2,000 in moving expenses, 100 hours of vacation and 100 hours of sick time. The department, which also recently shifted its uniform division to 12-hour work shifts, went on a hiring frenzy this year, adding 39 new and three lateral officers.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS
— Starting pay: $69,255
— Bonus round: Hiring hasn’t been a challenge on campus, what with a starting base pay that rises quickly and significantly — to $75,369 in Year 2 and $86,902 after Year 4 — plus as much as $10,000 to $15,000 in annual overtime pay. Another perk of the position: Employees’ tuition is waived entirely at any state university; after seven years, it’s half off for their kids.
URBANA
— Starting pay: $70,297.20 with an associate degree, $68,271 without
— Bonus round: New hires get one-time bonuses of $20,000 (for lateral transfers) and $10,000 (those with less than two years’ experience). Other perks: Any city employee can collect an extra $2,500 for referring an officer who makes the cut (up to $10,000 total) and, on the retention front, current officers and sergeants will soon receive a $10,000 bonus.