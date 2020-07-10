Beginning today, news-gazette.com will no longer include a gallery of booking mug shots from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
Our decision comes after months of conversations with readers, community leaders and those in our own newsroom.
In our opinion, grouped mug shots of those arrested without narrative often lack context and can lead to negative stereotypes and discrimination. While our coverage of crime remains an essential public-safety role, this aspect is one we can, and should, do without in its current form.
Last month, we introduced a series of editorial changes meant to better reflect the diversity of the community we serve. Those will continue moving forward.
What’s next? You tell us.
Jim Rossow, Vice President of News
Jeff D’Alessio, Editor